    CEO of Bernama
    Nurini Kassimi

    29.02.2020 [08:18]

    - Like the Malaysian National news agency BERNAMA, I am pleased AZERTAC has adopted well to the challenges in this digital era. AZERTAC and BERNAMA have a strong and cordial relationship since signing a MoU for the exchange of news in 2014 and look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration. I wish Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC Mr Aslan Aslanov and everyone at AZERTAC all the best.

