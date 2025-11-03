Italian RAI TV channel airs reportage about Azerbaijan

Rome, November 3, AZERTAC

Italian RAI TV channel has broadcast another reportage about Azerbaijan.

The reportage by RAI's correspondent Brabara Carfagna included an interview with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, a milestone Washington summit between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump, signing of the Joint Declaration, as well as initialing the text of Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Inter-State relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The reportage underscores the key role of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which is aimed to link Azerbaijan’s mainland with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

It also covers the ongoing large-scale restoration efforts in the city of Shusha, the Azerbaijani cultural capital, the Fuzuli International Airport, known as the air gateway to Garabagh, as well as the Aghdam district, known as the Hiroshima of the Caucasus, which was destroyed during nearly 30 years of the Armenian occupation.

The report also highlights the renewable energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including solar and wind energy ones.

It also provides insight into the Azerbaijani historical and cultural heritage, namely the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic Reserve, located 55 km away from Baku.