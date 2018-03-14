102 gymnasts from 25 countries to compete at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC 102 gymnasts from 25 countries will contest medals at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. The World Cup will be held from March 15 to 18.

