    102 gymnasts from 25 countries to compete at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku

    14.03.2018 [20:13]

    Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

    102 gymnasts from 25 countries will contest medals at the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    The World Cup will be held from March 15 to 18.

