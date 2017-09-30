    • / WORLD

    10 killed as military cargo plane crashes in DR Congo

    30.09.2017 [19:53]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    A military cargo plane on Saturday crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa, killing 10 people aboard, director of N'djili Airport said, Anadolu Agency reports.

    "The military cargo plane crashed around 7:30 a.m. (0630GMT), a few minutes after taking off from N'djili Airport,” Georges Tabora said in a statement.

    The aircraft, headed to eastern Bukavu city, experienced a technical problem shortly after takeoff and lost radio contact with the control tower, Tabora said, adding all 10 crew members aboard had been killed in the incident.

    Plane crashes are relatively common in DRC due to insufficient safety standards.

    On April 4, 2011, 32 people were killed in a UN plane crash in the capital.

