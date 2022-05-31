  • HOMEPAGE
    10-time Ligue 1 champ Saint-Etienne relegated as angry fans torch stands

    31.05.2022 [15:10]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    10-time Ligue 1 champions AS Saint-Etienne were relegated to French Ligue 2 as angry fans torched the stands, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The Greens, who share the most Ligue 1 title winning record with PSG, finished the 2021-22 season at the 18th spot with 32 points.

    They were relegated after eighteen consecutive seasons in Ligue 1.

    On Sunday, St. Etienne lost the Ligue 1 Play-out Round Game 2 against Auxerre with 5-4 penalties at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

    Chaotic scenes were witnessed as angry fans marched to the field throwing flares at the stands.

    "We share the immense pain and sadness of all those who love the Greens, whether they are supporters or partners. This failure must be accepted. As major shareholders, we take full responsibility for this," the club tweeted after losing the match.

    St. Etienne have played the second-highest seasons in Ligue 1 with 69, the same as Bordeaux. Olympique Marseille top the charts with 72 seasons.

