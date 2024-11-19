10-year-old participant of COP29: It's interesting to communicate with people in Azerbaijan

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“This is my first COP event,” said Ruoxi Wang, a 10-year-old Chinese participant at COP29, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Ruoxi praised the event, noting that she had visited pavilions from various countries: “There are many representatives from different nations, and it’s great to talk to them and make new friends. It’s very interesting for me to participate here.”

She also expressed her admiration for Azerbaijan, saying, “The Azerbaijani people are very self-confident. It’s interesting to communicate with them.”