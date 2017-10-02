10th ILO European Regional Meeting kicks off in Istanbul
AzerTAg.az
02.10.2017 [20:26]
Istanbul, October 2, AZERTAC
The 10th European Regional Meeting of the International Labor Organization (ILO) has started in Istanbul.
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov participates in the meeting.
The event focuses on the results of the 9th meeting of ILO held in Norway in 2013, labor migration, protection of labor rights of workers, compliance with safety rules in workplaces and other important issues of labor law.
Sabir Shahtakhti
Special Correspondent
