10th China-South Asia Expo opens in SW China to facilitate regional trade

Baku, June 11, AZERTAC

The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to Xinhua. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development."

The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event. Over 1,500 professional buyers have registered, with overseas buyers, including those from 45 countries such as Germany, Brazil and Egypt, making up more than 60 percent of the total.

The expo features 13 pavilions, covering sectors ranging from green energy, service trade and manufacturing to the coffee industry. For the first time, a procurement matchmaking center has been set up, alongside supply-demand matchmaking events, new product launches, as well as a seminar between Chinese and South Asian governments, industries, universities and research institutes.

The first day of the expo is reserved for professional visitors, with the following five days open to the public. Featured products include black tea from Sri Lanka, carpets from Afghanistan, furniture from India and artworks from Bhutan.

Having been successfully held nine times, the China-South Asia Expo has facilitated over 3,000 project signings and foreign trade worth more than 100 billion U.S. dollars. China has now become the largest trading partner of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. In 2025, trade volume between China and South Asian countries surpassed 200 billion U.S. dollars, up 10.7 percent year on year.