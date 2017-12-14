    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan

    14.12.2017 [19:37]

    Nakhchivan, December 14, AZERTAC

    Nakhchivan State Musical Drama Theatre has hosted an event to mark the 110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev.

    Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov addressed the event.

    The event participants also watched a documentary on academician Hasan Aliyev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Nakhchivan hosts ceremony to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev
    12.12.2017 [15:50]
    Nakhchivan hosts ceremony to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev
    Modern infrastructure facilities open in Garmachatag village
    08.12.2017 [20:22]
    Modern infrastructure facilities open in Garmachatag village
    Cars presented to persons in need of social care in Nakhchivan
    02.12.2017 [09:15]
    Cars presented to persons in need of social care in Nakhchivan
    Sadarak Grain Products Processing Plant commissioned after major overhaul
    29.11.2017 [17:16]
    Sadarak Grain Products Processing Plant commissioned after major overhaul
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [17:44]
    Iranian deputy FM: Caspian littoral states enjoy excellent relations
    15.12.2017 [16:32]
    Ambassador Yousef bin Hassan Al-Saai: There is growing mutual relationship between Azerbaijan and Qatar
    15.12.2017 [12:59]
    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Armenia must put an end to its invasion of Azerbaijan’s territories
    14.12.2017 [18:07]
    Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 presented at Heydar Aliyev Center
    110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan 110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan