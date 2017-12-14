110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan
AzerTAg.az
14.12.2017 [19:37]
Nakhchivan, December 14, AZERTAC
Nakhchivan State Musical Drama Theatre has hosted an event to mark the 110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev.
Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov addressed the event.
The event participants also watched a documentary on academician Hasan Aliyev.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
15.12.2017 [17:44]
15.12.2017 [16:32]
15.12.2017 [12:59]
14.12.2017 [18:07]
MULTIMEDIA
15.12.2017 [20:02]
15.11.2017
08.11.2017
04.11.2017
15.12.2017 [18:07]
15.12.2017 [17:44]
15.12.2017 [19:55]
15.12.2017 [19:16]
15.12.2017 [18:32]
15.12.2017 [18:14]
15.12.2017 [15:52]
15.12.2017 [13:10]
13.12.2017 [12:50]
14.12.2017 [16:19]
14.12.2017 [15:07]
14.12.2017 [10:47]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
10.11.2017 [17:30]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
15.12.2017 [18:00]
14.12.2017 [13:43]
13.12.2017 [11:57]
12.12.2017 [21:39]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note