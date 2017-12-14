Nakhchivan, December 14, AZERTAC Nakhchivan State Musical Drama Theatre has hosted an event to mark the 110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev. Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov addressed the event. The event participants also watched a documentary on academician Hasan Aliyev.

AZERTAG.AZ : 110th anniversary of academician Hasan Aliyev celebrated in Nakhchivan

