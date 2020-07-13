111 more COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kazakhstan
AzerTAg.az
13.07.2020 [12:02]
Baku, July 13, AZERTAC
111 deaths from coronavirus infection are registered from July 7 to July 12, operative team reports, according to AKI press.
These deaths included 1 in Akmola region (1 man), 5 in Aktobe region (3 women, 2 men), 5 in West-Kazakhstan region (4 women, 1 man), 4 in Kyzylorda region (1 woman, 3 men), 37 in Karaganda region (17 men, 20 women), 4 in Mangistau region (1 man, 3 women), 7 in Turkestan region (5 men, 2 women), 1 in Pavlodar region (1 woman), 18 in Nur-Sultan (11 men, 7 women), 24 in Almaty (12 men, 12 women), 5 in Shymkent city (3 men, 2 women).
375 lethal cases are confirmed in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the pandemic.
