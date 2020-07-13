  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    111 more COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kazakhstan

    13.07.2020 [12:02]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    111 deaths from coronavirus infection are registered from July 7 to July 12, operative team reports, according to AKI press.

    These deaths included 1 in Akmola region (1 man), 5 in Aktobe region (3 women, 2 men), 5 in West-Kazakhstan region (4 women, 1 man), 4 in Kyzylorda region (1 woman, 3 men), 37 in Karaganda region (17 men, 20 women), 4 in Mangistau region (1 man, 3 women), 7 in Turkestan region (5 men, 2 women), 1 in Pavlodar region (1 woman), 18 in Nur-Sultan (11 men, 7 women), 24 in Almaty (12 men, 12 women), 5 in Shymkent city (3 men, 2 women).

    375 lethal cases are confirmed in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the pandemic.

    AZERTAG.AZ :111 more COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kazakhstan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.07.2020 [13:07]
    Poland to choose president in run-off vote on Sunday
    12.07.2020 [11:24]
    Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 246,000 across Pakistan
    11.07.2020 [17:27]
    Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases
    11.07.2020 [11:44]
    Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship
    111 more COVID-19 related deaths registered in Kazakhstan