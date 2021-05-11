11 killed in Kazan school shooting
AzerTAg.az
11.05.2021 [13:05]
Baku, May 11, AZERTAC
The death toll in a school shooting in Kazan, in Russia’s Tatarstan Region, has climbed to 11, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.
Eleven people died, including 9 children, the source said.
At least 32 people were injured, they are being taken to hospitals, a source in the republic’s Ministry of Education informed TASS.
According to the source, the first signal from a panic button at the school came in at 09:25, and the shooting began at 09:20. At the time, there were 714 children and about 70 employees at the school, including 52 teachers.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
11.05.2021 [10:35]
10.05.2021 [10:27]
08.05.2021 [18:40]
MULTIMEDIA
11.05.2021 [11:49]
11.05.2021 [00:16]
11.05.2021 [00:14]
11.05.2021 [00:11]
11.05.2021 [17:42]
11.05.2021 [13:06]
11.05.2021 [12:54]
11.05.2021 [11:20]
08.05.2021 [13:31]
08.05.2021 [11:43]
08.05.2021 [09:16]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
07.05.2021 [15:30]
05.05.2021 [14:00]
04.05.2021 [17:11]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
06.05.2021 [17:15]
04.05.2021 [18:55]
04.05.2021 [15:06]
04.05.2021 [15:00]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
05.05.2021 [16:32]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note