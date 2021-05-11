  • HOMEPAGE
    11 killed in Kazan school shooting

    11.05.2021 [13:05]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    The death toll in a school shooting in Kazan, in Russia’s Tatarstan Region, has climbed to 11, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.

    Eleven people died, including 9 children, the source said.

    At least 32 people were injured, they are being taken to hospitals, a source in the republic’s Ministry of Education informed TASS.

    According to the source, the first signal from a panic button at the school came in at 09:25, and the shooting began at 09:20. At the time, there were 714 children and about 70 employees at the school, including 52 teachers.

    11 killed in Kazan school shooting
