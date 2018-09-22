11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

So far, 11 people, including a correspondent, have been reported dead and 30 others injured in the attack, according to TehranTimes.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on people from behind the stand during the parade held to mark the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran which led to an eight-year war in the 1980s, Press TV reported.

A number of people, including a child and a woman, were injured.

According to the local authorities, 20 people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

The four or five terrorists were gunned down by the police, according to IRNA.