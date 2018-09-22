    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran

    22.09.2018 [16:37]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    So far, 11 people, including a correspondent, have been reported dead and 30 others injured in the attack, according to TehranTimes.

    Unknown gunmen opened fire on people from behind the stand during the parade held to mark the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran which led to an eight-year war in the 1980s, Press TV reported.

    A number of people, including a child and a woman, were injured.

    According to the local authorities, 20 people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

    The four or five terrorists were gunned down by the police, according to IRNA.

    AZERTAG.AZ : 11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.09.2018 [11:18]
    Terrorists open fire at military parade in Ahvaz, Iran
    21.09.2018 [19:39]
    Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 8 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
    21.09.2018 [12:19]
    15 killed, 35 injured in Farah traffic accident
    21.09.2018 [12:06]
    Vietnam`s President Quang dies at 62
    11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran 11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran 11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran 11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran 11 martyred, 30 injured in terror attack on military parade in Ahvaz, Iran