1.1 mln people affected by floods in India's Assam as water inundates new areas

July 4

Incessant rains in India's northeastern state of Assam have worsened the flood situation as water has inundated new areas, Xinhua reports citing officials.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1.1 million people were affected in the current wave of flooding in 28 districts and the death toll has risen to 38 so far.

"On Tuesday, the flooding claimed three more lives. While two people died in Tinsukia district, one individual drowned at Jonai in Dhemaji district. The overall death toll due to flooding has risen to 38," an ASDMA official said. "Over 1.1 million (1,134,446) people have been affected in the state's 28 districts currently reeling under flooding."

Authorities have set up 130 relief camps and 359 relief distribution centers for the affected population.

"So far 18,459 people have been shifted to 130 relief camps and 268,317 people have benefited from the distribution centers," the official said.

Lakhimpur, Darrang, Golaghat and Dhemaji are the worst affected districts in the state, according to ASDMA.

"A total of 2,208 villages in 84 revenue circles have been affected by the flooding and 42,476 hectares of crop areas damaged across the state," the official added.

Authorities have pressed into service disaster response force personnel in the affected areas for relief and rescue operations. The disaster management body said apart from rescue personnel from the civil administration, the State Disaster Response Force, the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Air Force are involved in the rescue and relief efforts.

Officials suspect the situation is likely to worsen in the coming days amid predictions of more rainfall.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all the ministers and lawmakers to remain stationed in the flood-affected districts to monitor the rescue and relief operations. He visited the flood-affected areas to take stock of the situation on Tuesday.

State-run broadcaster All India Radio said the chief minister reviewed the flood scenario in Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday, as nearly 95 forest check posts are submerged and animals migrated to nearby hills.

Kaziranga National Park is home to endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

"The park authorities issued traffic diversions to ensure the safety of animals," the broadcaster said. "The movement of heavy commercial vehicles through the park has been restricted."

The flooding has damaged 74 roads, 14 embankments, and six bridges.

The Central Water Commission said rivers Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari and Kopili were flowing above the danger level.

This is the third wave of flooding in the state in less than two months.

In May, Cyclone Remal, which made landfall on the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts on May 26, had also led to floods in Assam. Later on in the second half of June, Assam received incessant rainfall for over a week, leading to flooding in several parts of the state.

Floods are an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season.