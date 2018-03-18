11 modular schools to be built in Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar and Zardab regions

    • / REGIONS

    18.03.2018 [13:55]

    Baku, March 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to improve education infrastructure in Goychay, Kurdamir, Ujar and Zardab regions.

    Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated 3,915,000 manats for the construction of 11 modular schools for a total of 478 pupils in four regions.

    The advantages of modular schools include low-cost building work, quick construction and portability of module sections, and the opportunity to adjust the number of classrooms to the number of pupils.

