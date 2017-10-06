11th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition kicks off

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The 11th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition has opened at Baku Expo Center. Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the exhibition is held under the motto “Human capital is our wealth”.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov said the exhibition highlights the new projects implemented by the Ministry of Education and education opportunities.

Compared with previous editions of the exhibition, the Ministry of Education`s stands cover a larger space this year, featuring "SABAH Groups", "Teach for Azerbaijan", "Bir” Student Volunteer Program, "Maarifchi” Student Loan Fund, "Healthy Education ̶ Healthy Nation", "A pupil`s friend”, “Modular schools”, "Olympic Training Center", “Information and Communication Technologies in Education”, “Preschool Learning”, “Library”, “Tahsil” Republican Sport Center, “Ichari Shahar Traditional Art Center”, “State Agency for Vocational Education”, and “Children-Youth Development Center ". Visitors will have the opportunity to listen to lectures and startup stories and watch presentations and performance of winners of local and international competitions and folk dancers.

A total of 14 higher education institutions have their stands at the exhibition, including Baku State University, Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan University of Technology, Azerbaijan University of Languages.

Germany, Austria, Belarus, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Russia, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia and other countries present their universities, colleges, general education institutions and educational centers.

This year the education exhibition is distinguished by its extensive business program, which includes "My future profession and the path leading to it" seminar.

In general, the exhibition highlight bachelor`s, master`s and postgraduate programs, foreign language courses, internship and training programs. Exhibition visitors will have the opportunity to speak to representatives of leading higher education institutions to enquire about the application process, fees and other issues.

The main sponsor of the exhibition is Kapital Bank, which supports the organization of Nationwide subject Olympiads and the implementation of "Teach for Azerbaijan" program. The exhibition is organized in partnership with Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organizer of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organizers (CEO).