11th Baku International Book Fair hosts presentation of book “50 years after Akinchi”

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The 11th Baku International Book Fair has featured a presentation of the book “50 years after Akinchi” prepared by the Azerbaijan Press Council.

The publication, dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press, contains bibliographical information about newspapers and magazines published in Azerbaijan from 1875 to the present day.

The book was published in line with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s Order “On the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijan’s national press” and is the result of years of extensive research.

The event was attended by Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Elshan Aliyev, the Editor of the book, Professor Gulu Maharramli, Akif Ashirli, the Editor-in-chief of the “Sharq” newspaper, a member of the Board of Directors of the Press Council, and others.

Addressing the event, Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Press Council highlighted the importance of the new publication.

The author of the book, Musallim Hasanov, Honored Cultural Worker, explained how the idea for the publication originated.

During the presentation, Elshan Aliyev, the Editor of the book, also shared his insights and impressions on the editorial process and the work involved in the publication.

Rashad Majid, Chairman of the Press Council, presented a copy of the book to Vugar Aliyev, AZERTAC Chairman of Board, as a token of gratitude.