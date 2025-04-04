The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting feature plenary sessions VIDEO

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting continued with 3 plenary sessions - Ministerial Session, Southern Gas Corridor Session: Progress and Next Steps in Successful Operation and Development of Southern Gas Corridor Plenary Session and Green Energy Projects and Green Energy Corridors Plenary Session.

Addressing the Ministerial Session, Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, said that natural gas remains a central component of energy mix for a long time will necessitate sustainable investment for sustainable energy security, and lifting the gas-related restrictions today is vital for Europe’s energy security tomorrow. The Minister added that through coordinated and strong collaboration between Azerbaijan, the EU, energy companies, regional stakeholders, and financial institutions, we can elevate the Southern Gas Corridor - both as a project and a vision - into a new level. It was noted that there is no alternative to diversification for energy security, and the strategic importance of Azerbaijani gas and the Southern Gas Corridor, which supplies 12 countries today, is rooted in this very vision. "Despite the existing restrictions on natural gas, Azerbaijan not only maintained but also enhanced its position as a reliable energy partner, expanding it’s supply volumes and extending its geographic reach during these years. In 2021, 8.2 bcm of gas were delivered to Europe, and last year, this figure reached 12.9 bcm, an increase of more than 57%. In 2024 approximately 10% of Azerbaijan's gas exports were supplied to Georgia, 39% to Türkiye, while the remaining 51% went to Europe. Currently, the gas volumes requested from Azerbaijan by European countries that are not members of the SGC amount to 14 bcm. Long-term gas contracts between Azerbaijan and European buyers, along with guarantees and financial support from the EU, will be key factors in ensuring the successful expansion of the SGC, ultimately enhancing Europe’s energy resilience and energy security in the wider region. The expansion of additional volumes is also important for the export of 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which will be saved as a result of the connection of 2,700 MW green power plants to the grid by the end of 2030,” the minister added.

The Minister expressed his views about mega initiatives aiming to supply Europe with large volumes of green energy from the Caspian wind farms of Azerbaijan as well as the Central Asia. "The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Corridor's feasibility study will conclude by mid-2025, with a plan to export 4 GW during the first phase. The feasibility study of the Central Asia-Azerbaijan corridor will be financed by the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and research work will begin in the second quarter of this year. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Green Energy Corridor's feasibility study has explored two potential export routes, and today, we will launch another corridor by signing an MoU on green electricity cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria," Minister Shahbazov mentioned.

"The Southern Gas Corridor plays a long-term and strategic role in the energy security of our region. This project is the embodiment of reliable partnership and mutual trust between our countries. As Türkiye, we are interested in further expanding this cooperation and diversifying energy supplies. Moreover, we are taking important steps to establish a green energy corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria," said Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye.

Erik Jacobs, Senior Advisor of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR), said: “The United States places great value on our relationship with Azerbaijan. The Southern Gas Corridor is a foundation for our successful bilateral partnership based on shared interests. Today, it is a source of great pride for us to participate in the celebration of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is an example of ingenuity and ambition. President Trump has seen the abundance of US energy as a foundation for American prosperity. The United States is ready to cooperate with its allies and partners to ensure the right of each country to achieve development using its resources.”

Zhecho Stankov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria, stated: "Bulgaria pursues a consistent policy for the development of its gas infrastructure, in the context of the national and European objectives for interconnected and unified pan-European gas market with secure diversified supplies from trusted suppliers. We confirm our commitment to further leverage on the Southern Gas Corridor partnerships."

"Romania remains steadfast in its commitment to regional energy cooperation and the continued expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, a project of paramount strategic importance for Europe’s energy security. The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor toward South-Eastern Europe and the Balkans is a crucial step in ensuring secure, predictable, and competitive energy supplies for the region. The Ministerial Meeting in Baku provides a vital platform for dialogue, cooperation, and coordinated action among partners who share the same goal,” said Sebastian–Ioan Burduja, Minister of Energy of Romania.

Bojan Kumer, Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy of the Republic of Slovenia, underscored: “The Southern Gas Corridor is a vital energy route that provides a stable and strategic link between the Caspian region and European markets. Reliable partners play a key role in the new reality, and Azerbaijan has proved to be just such a partner. Slovenia is committed to this partnership and appreciates the efforts of the European Commission to strengthen this cooperation.”

Dorin Junghietu, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Moldova expressed his country's support for the development of the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Stasa Kosarac, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: "The gasification of Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH is one of the primary issues of all levels of government in BiH. Our priority is to ensure energy stability and security, applying the announced decarbonization processes. We are determined to provide more interconnections of natural gas in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of BiH in order to make this energy source available to citizens and business entities."

"Italy recognizes the key role of the Southern Gas Corridor in facilitating the energy transition while ensuring security of supplies. TAP will help strengthen Italy's role as a strategic energy hub by connecting Europe, with Caspian and North Africa and we have already set up the process to increment the pipeline capacity,” Vannia Gava, Deputy Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic, underlined.

Vakhtang Tsintsadze, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, said: "Georgia’s energy strategy aligns with global sustainability goals, highlighting our commitment to reducing carbon emissions while ensuring energy security. It is crucial for Georgia to enhance its renewable energy sector by supporting the optimal development of its abundant hydropower, wind, and solar energy resources. For this reason, we actively support investment in green energy infrastructure. The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, along with the Southern Gas Corridor, serves as an excellent example of our collective efforts to achieve shared objectives."

Boglarka Illes, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, noted that the Southern Gas Corridor is of strategic importance in the diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes in Southeast Europe and it is also a meaningful evidence of the strategic partnership between Europe and Azerbaijan.

Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic mentioned that the Southern Gas Corridor has been successfully operating for the fourth consecutive year. “With the construction of TAP, Greece played a major role in the accomplishment of the Southern Gas Corridor. Moreover, the Greece-Bulgaria IGB pipeline and its possible expansion from 3 to 5 bcm, the start of operation of the Alexandroupolis FSRU, as well as the expected completion of the gas interconnector with North Macedonia in March 2026, we further enhance the resilience of the European energy system," the Secretary General added.

Nasser Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sees the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan not only as friends, but as strategic partners in shaping a sustainable energy future. “Through close cooperation, we can amplify our collective impact, accelerating the deployment of clean energy for the benefit of our peoples and future generations. One of the cornerstones of this shared vision is the Green Corridor Initiative. This initiative supports a more sustainable, resilient, and interconnected energy system-linking Central Asia with Europe," Nasser Al-Qahtani underscored.

"The Kazakhstan’s energy policy is aimed at supporting innovation and sustainable development. We are creating conditions for investments in green energy and in the modernization of gas infrastructure, which will reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency," said Sungat Yessimkhanov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Umid Mamadaminov, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan stated: "Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, rich in renewable resources such as solar and wind energy, have the potential to become leaders in the green energy transition. The Green Energy Corridor initiative between our countries is a manifestation of our joint efforts to make the most of this potential and aims to create a sustainable and strong energy network by connecting our energy systems.”

Sasa Kokovic, Acting Assistant Minister for the Oil and Gas in the Мinistry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia, underlined that the Azerbaijani gas, which has long been recognized as part of the solution for diversifying gas supply sources in Europe, has become part of the solution for greater energy security of the Republic of Serbia, but also of the wider region, through the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnection. “In the coming period, we expect to deepen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan by implementing the project to build a gas power plant in Serbia, which also relies on infrastructure connectivity with the Southern Gas Corridor. Serbia remains open to cooperation with countries in our environment, as well as with partners from Central Asia, in various initiatives and projects that would enable greater energy security and security of supply," the Acting Assistant Minister mentioned.

Vedran Spehar, State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Croatia, noted that Croatia is committed to clean, affordable energy and the green transition, in line with Europe’s 2050 climate goals. “Through REPowerEU, we are becoming a regional energy hub, expanding our LNG terminal to 6.1 bcm by 2026 with €559 million and investing in new pipelines to Slovenia and Hungary. Our growing partnership with Azerbaijan, strengthened by SOCAR gas supplies since 2024, supports key projects like the Southern Gas Corridor and Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline,” the State Secretary emphasized.

"North Macedonia is ready for a new energy future. With the construction of new gas interconnections and a partnership with Azerbaijan, we are not only strengthening our position as a significant regional player but also directly contributing to the stability and security of the European energy market,” said Miroslav Labudovik, Deputy Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Fergus Auld, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, stated: "The United Kingdom recognises Azerbaijan’s consistent role in supporting European energy security, providing a reliable energy supply into Europe during turbulent times. I would like to thank Azerbaijan for organising yearly Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial, which continues to provide an important platform to discuss solutions to energy security challenges - and opportunities for economic development.”

Peter Binhack, Deputy Director General of the Energy Section of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, stated: "Reliable energy partnership remains the cornerstone of the EU-Azerbaijan relations. We believe that the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting provides an important opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen our mutual partnership. At the same time, we see great potential in the development of green energy and international cooperation in this field."

The Southern Gas Corridor Session: Progress and Next Steps in Successful Operation and Development of Southern Gas Corridor featured discussions with the participation of the representatives from SOCAR, bp, Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company, TANAP, TAP, XRG, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and European Investment Bank.

The Green Energy Projects And Green Energy Corridors Session heard reports by the representatives from AREA, SOCAR, CESI, Masdar, bp, ACWA Power, WindEurope, TotalEnergies, IFC, World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on transition to green energy, green energy corridors, Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe, Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe, Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe and Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy interconnectors.

11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting feature plenary sessions VIDEO

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

53 families receive house keys
  • 05.04.2025 [14:21]

53 families receive house keys

Azerbaijan relocates 174 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district
  • 05.04.2025 [12:38]

Azerbaijan relocates 174 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan
  • 05.04.2025 [12:34]

UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film
  • 05.04.2025 [11:15]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film

AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally
  • 05.04.2025 [11:00]

AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally

David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO
  • 04.04.2025 [21:27]

David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO

EU happy to see many partners’ interest in expanding gas supplies through Southern Gas Corridor
  • 04.04.2025 [20:34]

EU happy to see many partners’ interest in expanding gas supplies through Southern Gas Corridor

Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea
  • 04.04.2025 [19:54]

Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea

Bosnian Minister: Decarbonization is no longer a matter of choice
  • 04.04.2025 [19:39]

Bosnian Minister: Decarbonization is no longer a matter of choice

Azerbaijani table tennis players set for Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade

  • [15:05]

53 families receive house keys

  • [14:21]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for 'medal rush' in ISF U15 Gymnasiade – Zlatibor

  • [13:49]

Artificial sweetener can trick your brain ınto feeling more hungry

  • [13:42]

Mukhtar Babayev: We made numerous historic strides forward during COP29

  • [13:23]

Diplomatic World Sweden highlights mine threat in Azerbaijan

  • [13:12]

Something truly scary discovered at the bottom of Belize's Great Blue hole

  • [12:49]

Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan is among the top five countries for landmine contamination

  • [12:41]

Azerbaijan relocates 174 more residents to Sugovushan village in Aghdara district

  • [12:38]

UN hosts briefing on humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan

  • [12:34]

Pakistan becomes member of United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs

  • [12:15]

Bundesliga 2024-25: Kane scores in Bayern win over Augsburg as march towards title continues

  • [12:02]

The Milli Majlis urges the international community to exert pressure on Armenia

  • [11:36]

Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of "Taghiyev: Tsar" feature film

  • [11:15]

AAF organizes off-road vehicle rally

  • [11:00]

China imposes 34% reciprocal tariffs on imports of US goods in retaliation for Trump’s trade war

  • 04.04.2025 [22:06]

Turkey wants no confrontation with Israel in Syria, foreign minister says

  • 04.04.2025 [22:03]

Educational opportunities for Moroccan students at Baku Higher Oil School discussed

  • 04.04.2025 [21:53]

David Manukyan admits Armenia's planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [21:27]

Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 04.04.2025 [21:16]

EU happy to see many partners’ interest in expanding gas supplies through Southern Gas Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [20:34]

Azerbaijan, EU explore projects implemented with energy companies in Caspian Sea

  • 04.04.2025 [19:54]

Bosnian Minister: Decarbonization is no longer a matter of choice

  • 04.04.2025 [19:39]

SOCAR, Romanian Chimcomplex S.A. company explore prospects for cooperation in petrochemical industry

  • 04.04.2025 [19:38]

11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting feature plenary sessions VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [19:25]

Baku hosted 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [19:10]

Azerbaijan, EBRD explore implementation of ongoing & upcoming projects

  • 04.04.2025 [19:05]

BHOS student presents on Azerbaijan in Portugal

  • 04.04.2025 [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Slovenia sign Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation

  • 04.04.2025 [18:33]

Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes another meeting

  • 04.04.2025 [18:27]

Bulgarian Minister: We should attain the transmission of electricity from the Caspian region to the center of Europe

  • 04.04.2025 [18:25]

Baku hosts signing ceremony of agreements on three solar energy projects

  • 04.04.2025 [18:22]

From Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

  • 04.04.2025 [18:13]

® Azerbaijani pilot to compete in prestigious race with Bakcell’s support

  • 04.04.2025 [18:09]

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to cooperate with ADB and AIIB on Caspian Green Energy Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [18:05]

Azerbaijan, Moldova explore renewable energy cooperation

  • 04.04.2025 [17:58]

Azerbaijan, EU explore enhancing energy cooperation

  • 04.04.2025 [17:50]

Our energy security must be ensured, Romanian minister says

  • 04.04.2025 [17:43]

Baku hosts Steering Committee’s informal meeting on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [17:16]

FAO Food Price Index remains stable in March

  • 04.04.2025 [17:03]

Slovenian Minister: Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency becomes a call to action on climate change

  • 04.04.2025 [16:58]

De Bruyne to leave Man City at end of season

  • 04.04.2025 [16:53]

Baku to host International Carpet Festival

  • 04.04.2025 [16:33]

Militaries served in former occupied territories were sent for training abroad by Armenia, Manukyan confirms

  • 04.04.2025 [16:24]

President of Somali Municipal Workers Union visits BHOS

  • 04.04.2025 [16:16]

David Manukyan admits arms supply to former occupied territories of Azerbaijan from Armenia

  • 04.04.2025 [16:14]

Azerbaijan’s “Azerenerji” OJSC, Turkish “TEIAŞ” sign operating agreement to increase export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye

  • 04.04.2025 [16:10]

® Nar conducts mobile communication training for teachers

  • 04.04.2025 [16:09]

® Azercell’s Customer Satisfaction Index for Call Center achieved a 95% in 2024

  • 04.04.2025 [16:07]

President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [15:59]

Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on visit to Uzbekistan

  • 04.04.2025 [15:52]

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria sign Memorandum of Understanding on Green Energy Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [15:38]

President Ilham Aliyev received European Commissioner for Energy and Housing VIDEO

  • 04.04.2025 [15:37]

EU Commissioner: Our cooperation with Azerbaijan was essential in our efforts to diversify our gas supply

  • 04.04.2025 [15:25]

Mongolia to export certain goods tariff-free to EAEU countries

  • 04.04.2025 [15:24]

Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024

  • 04.04.2025 [15:13]

BHOS hosts international seminar on role of universities in promoting peace and security

  • 04.04.2025 [15:12]

Azerbaijan, ACWA Power discuss seawater desalination project

  • 04.04.2025 [15:08]

Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister meets with World Bank Regional Director for South Caucasus

  • 04.04.2025 [14:51]

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum

  • 04.04.2025 [14:43]

Moldovan Energy Minister: Imports from Azerbaijan will help us meet our energy demands

  • 04.04.2025 [14:43]

Alparslan Bayraktar: We are ready to fully utilize the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor

  • 04.04.2025 [14:37]

President Ilham Aliyev signs order to mark 190th anniversary of Seyid Azim Shirvani

  • 04.04.2025 [13:57]

® Red Hearts Foundation brought holiday joy to the families

  • 04.04.2025 [13:13]

Azerbaijan 3x3 basketball team to compete in ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia

  • 04.04.2025 [12:53]

Italian tourist taxes to raise almost 1.2 bn euros in 2025

  • 04.04.2025 [12:45]

Hackers strike Australia's largest pension funds in coordinated attacks

  • 04.04.2025 [12:44]

AI’s $4.8 trillion future: UN warns of widening digital divide without urgent action

  • 04.04.2025 [12:06]

Belarus, Pakistan set to expand cooperation between postal operators

  • 04.04.2025 [11:58]

Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group begins first activation under Bulgarian command

  • 04.04.2025 [11:48]

Two Azerbaijani gymnasts ready for action in 2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

  • 04.04.2025 [11:47]

Representatives of Serbian University of Defense visit Azerbaijan Army’s special educational institutions

  • 04.04.2025 [11:44]

JAXA institute studying Mars lander concept

  • 04.04.2025 [11:40]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • 04.04.2025 [11:35]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • 04.04.2025 [11:12]

To His Excellency Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal

  • 04.04.2025 [11:01]

President: We are actively developing our hydropower potential with our own investments

  • 04.04.2025 [11:00]

President of Azerbaijan: We must be sure that our gas will be needed in Europe

  • 04.04.2025 [10:52]

President Ilham Aliyev: ACG, “Shahdeniz” and “Absheron” provide energy security for many countries

  • 04.04.2025 [10:43]

From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia

  • 04.04.2025 [10:42]

President of Azerbaijan: We have to expand South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP

  • 04.04.2025 [10:34]

World's smallest light-activated pacemaker can be inserted with a syringe, then dissolves after it's no longer needed

  • 04.04.2025 [10:25]

President: The geography of our gas supply in Europe will definitely grow

  • 04.04.2025 [10:24]

President Ilham Aliyev: Energy security is an integral part of national security

  • 04.04.2025 [10:18]

Revealed: first DNA profiles of ancient people who roamed a lush Sahara

  • 04.04.2025 [10:08]

Uzbekistan, EU discuss prospects for further expanding cooperation

  • 04.04.2025 [09:44]

South Korea’s impeached president removed from office

  • 04.04.2025 [09:21]

Head of working group on Azerbaijan-United Kingdom interparliamentary relations sends letter of protest to All-Party Parliamentary Group for Armenia in UK Parliament

  • 03.04.2025 [21:58]

Azerbaijani wrestlers to aim for ‘medal rush’ in European Championships 2025

  • 03.04.2025 [21:48]

Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister meets with European Aquatics President

  • 03.04.2025 [21:47]

David Ishkhanyan's confession: I was awarded for fighting against Azerbaijani soldiers - TRIAL VIDEO

  • 03.04.2025 [21:26]

Ninth anniversary of historic April battles marked

  • 03.04.2025 [21:02]

Azerbaijani Ambassador honoured with Papal Order of Pius IX in the Vatican

  • 03.04.2025 [20:59]

Davit Ishkhanyan: Annexation of Karabakh to Armenia was a strategic goal

  • 03.04.2025 [20:54]

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss potential areas for further collaboration

  • 03.04.2025 [20:43]

Azerbaijani and Romanian energy regulators sign MoU

  • 03.04.2025 [20:21]

Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss future cooperation under Country Partnership Framework

  • 03.04.2025 [20:04]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis meets with Vice Speaker of Venezuela’s National Assembly

  • 03.04.2025 [19:21]

Eight countries reaffirm commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook and adjust production upward

  • 03.04.2025 [19:17]

Congratulatory letter from First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday

  • 03.04.2025 [18:54]