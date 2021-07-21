  • HOMEPAGE
    12 killed in heavy rain in China's Zhengzhou

    21.07.2021 [11:36]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    A total of 12 people have been killed in the torrential rains in the downtown area of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of central China's Henan Province, the local government said, according to Xinhua.

    About 100,000 people have been relocated to safe places, it added.

    The accumulated rainfall reached 449 mm on average in Zhengzhou from 6 p.m. Sunday to midnight Tuesday. Both Henan provincial and Zhengzhou municipal meteorological bureaus have raised the emergency response for meteorological disasters to level I.

    More than 160 trains stopped services at Zhengzhoudong Railway Station, stranding a large number of passengers.

    Heavy rains in Henan are expected to last until Wednesday night, according to forecasts.

