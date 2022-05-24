  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    131 monkeypox cases confirmed outside Africa, WHO says 'containable'

    24.05.2022 [17:28]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    A total of 131 confirmed cases and 106 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in 19 countries so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, according to CGTN.

    While the outbreak is unusual, it remains "containable" and limited, the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the situation.

    Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak has only rarely been seen in other parts of the world. Currently, cases are showing up in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and the European Union.

    AZERTAG.AZ :131 monkeypox cases confirmed outside Africa, WHO says 'containable'
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2022 [18:50]
    2 dead, 120 injured in Abu Dhabi gas cylinder blast
    24.05.2022 [18:29]
    US chain of coffeehouses Starbucks leaves Russia
    24.05.2022 [17:17]
    Afghan Taliban hand over 4 key airports to UAE
    24.05.2022 [15:51]
    Arrest warrants issued for 60 FETO-linked suspects in Turkiye
    131 monkeypox cases confirmed outside Africa, WHO says 'containable'