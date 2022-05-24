131 monkeypox cases confirmed outside Africa, WHO says 'containable'

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

A total of 131 confirmed cases and 106 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in 19 countries so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, according to CGTN.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains "containable" and limited, the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the situation.

Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection that is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It spreads chiefly through close contact, and until the recent outbreak has only rarely been seen in other parts of the world. Currently, cases are showing up in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and the European Union.