  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    1321 candidates to run for parliamentary seats in Azerbaijan

    06.02.2020 [13:10]

    Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

    A total of 1321 people will be running for parliamentary seats in the February 9 elections to Azerbaijan`s legislative authority, secki-2020.az reports citing website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

    Of the 1637 people officially registered as candidates, 315 withdrew from the parliamentary race, while one person`s candidacy was cancelled by the CEC.

    AZERTAG.AZ :1321 candidates to run for parliamentary seats in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.02.2020 [17:48]
    Romanian AGERPRES agency publishes article on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [16:03]
    Resource Analytical Information Center discloses results of research on parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [14:28]
    TURKPA mission to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
    07.02.2020 [12:14]
    Jordanian delegation arrives in Azerbaijan to observe parliamentary elections
    1321 candidates to run for parliamentary seats in Azerbaijan