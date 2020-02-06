1321 candidates to run for parliamentary seats in Azerbaijan

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC A total of 1321 people will be running for parliamentary seats in the February 9 elections to Azerbaijan`s legislative authority, secki-2020.az reports citing website of the Central Election Commission (CEC). Of the 1637 people officially registered as candidates, 315 withdrew from the parliamentary race, while one person`s candidacy was cancelled by the CEC.

