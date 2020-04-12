  • HOMEPAGE
    145 new coronavirus cases in Egypt, 11 new deaths reported

    12.04.2020 [15:14]

    Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

    Egypt's health ministry reported 145 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases so far to 1,939 nationwide, according to Ahram Online news web site.

    The ministry also announced 11 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 146.

    Egypt has 47 fever hospitals and 35 pulmonology hospitals for triage and the admittance of coronavirus patients before they are taken to quarantine hospitals, according to the ministry.

    AZERTAG.AZ :145 new coronavirus cases in Egypt, 11 new deaths reported
