145 new coronavirus cases in Egypt, 11 new deaths reported
AzerTAg.az
12.04.2020 [15:14]
Baku, April 12, AZERTAC
Egypt's health ministry reported 145 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases so far to 1,939 nationwide, according to Ahram Online news web site.
The ministry also announced 11 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 146.
Egypt has 47 fever hospitals and 35 pulmonology hospitals for triage and the admittance of coronavirus patients before they are taken to quarantine hospitals, according to the ministry.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.04.2020 [13:46]
12.04.2020 [11:36]
11.04.2020 [22:07]
11.04.2020 [14:35]
MULTIMEDIA
11.04.2020 [23:04]
11.04.2020 [13:51]
11.04.2020 [13:18]
11.04.2020 [10:43]
11.04.2020 [12:56]
11.04.2020 [11:47]
11.04.2020 [01:20]
10.04.2020 [15:00]
10.04.2020 [13:03]
12.04.2020 [12:17]
11.04.2020 [17:49]
08.04.2020 [15:29]
02.04.2020 [12:03]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
11.04.2020 [22:02]
10.04.2020 [22:27]
10.04.2020 [15:55]
10.04.2020 [14:44]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
06.04.2020 [23:40]
02.04.2020 [21:37]
02.04.2020 [12:47]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note