    14 killed in Pakistan road accident

    07.10.2017 [18:12]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC 

    A speeding passenger van collided head on with a bus carrying university students and staff Saturday, killing 14 people and wounding 27 others in southwestern Pakistan, officials said, according to AFP.

    The accident took place in the Mastung district of oil and gas rich Balochistan province.

    "Some of the passengers in the university bus, which was on a picnic trip, sustained injuries but none of them died. All those who died in the crash were aboard the passenger van," said senior local official Salahuddin Noorzai.

    Pakistan has one of the world's worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

