15,000th container transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway
15.12.2020 [09:23]
Baku, December 15, AZERTAC
The 15,000th container has been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.
It was part of a train traveling on the Turkmenistan-Turkey route, and carried polypropylene to Turkey.
