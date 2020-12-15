  • HOMEPAGE
    15,000th container transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

    15.12.2020 [09:23]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    The 15,000th container has been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

    It was part of a train traveling on the Turkmenistan-Turkey route, and carried polypropylene to Turkey.

