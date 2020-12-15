15,000th container transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC The 15,000th container has been transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. It was part of a train traveling on the Turkmenistan-Turkey route, and carried polypropylene to Turkey.

