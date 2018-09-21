    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    15 killed, 35 injured in Farah traffic accident

    21.09.2018 [12:19]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    At least 15 people were killed and 35 others wounded in a traffic accident in Bakwah district of western Farah province on Friday morning, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

    Governor’s spokesman, Naser Mahri, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place in Pozak area of the district on Kabul-Herat highway around 5am this morning.

    He said a 303 model bus moving from Farah province to capital Kabul crashed with a truck and as result, 15 people passengers were killed and 35 others injured.

    The wounded have been evacuated to district healthcare center but the health of some of them was in critical condition, Mahri said.

    Traffic accidents on Kabul-Herat highway have recently increased in which hundreds of people killed or wounded.

    AZERTAG.AZ :15 killed, 35 injured in Farah traffic accident
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.09.2018 [19:39]
    Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 8 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq
    21.09.2018 [12:06]
    Vietnam`s President Quang dies at 62
    20.09.2018 [22:12]
    Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia
    19.09.2018 [21:27]
    Moldovan president calls on government to resign
    15 killed, 35 injured in Farah traffic accident