15 more families relocated to Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil district receive keys to new homes

Jabrayil, August 28, AZERTAC

On August 28, a total of 15 families, comprising 86 people, were relocated to the Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.