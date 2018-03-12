16,000-yr-old fossil human skull found in south China

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

A human skull dating back about 16,000 years has been found in a tomb in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Xinhua reports.

It is the only complete skull from that period ever found in southern China, according to researcher Yu Minghui.

On a mountain about 13 km away from the county seat of Long'an, a cave system covering more than 100 square meters was discovered in 2014. Excavation started in June 2015.

In addition to the skull, more than 10,000 stone stools were found at the site.