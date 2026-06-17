16 tonnes of counterfeit national team kits seized in Spain, worth seven million euros

Baku, June 17, AZERTAC

The National Police, in a joint operation with Interpol, Europol, Euipo, and OLAF, have seized over 16 tonnes of counterfeit national team shirts and kits intended for distribution during the World Cup, with a market value exceeding seven million euros, according to Todo Alicante.

According to a statement from the National Police of Spain, the operation has so far resulted in the arrest of 95 individuals across various locations in Spain, including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Elche, and Denia, as part of an international crackdown on sports piracy.

The investigation, they detail, began last April ahead of the imminent World Cup, where a significant influx of counterfeit football shirts destined for Spain was detected. The illegal activity focused on kits associated with both national teams and clubs featuring international players participating in the tournament. Specifically, "a large portion" were replicas of the official Spanish national team kit.

The seized garments imitated designs, crests, and distinctive elements and were of "much lower" quality than the original products. They were intended for illicit sale through markets, illegal street vending, e-commerce platforms, and social networks.

Officers found that the logistical reach of the products extended across the entire country (with storage, distribution, and sales centres in the aforementioned locations) and, as a result, seized more than 66,000 counterfeit national football team shirts and kits.

All these products would be sold on the illicit market for two million euros, the police estimate, while the economic damage to the holders of industrial property rights is estimated at over seven million euros.

Additionally, raids and seizures have been conducted at more than 15 locations across the country, including industrial warehouses, homes, markets, and storage points linked to parcel companies. The 95 detainees are suspected of industrial property crimes, although the investigation remains open pending further arrests, concludes the National Police.