17 killed as army aircraft crashes in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

At least 17 people including five crew members lost their lives when an Army aircraft crashed on Tuesday morning in Mora Kalu, Rawalpindi, Pakistan, during a routine training flight, according to The Express Tribune.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft crashed in a populated area, causing 12 civilians casualties while 12 got injured.

The ISPR said that rescue teams from Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 reached the crash site and started a rescue operation.

Radio Pakistan reported that Rawalpindi’s deputy commissioner directed concerned medical staff to provide the best possible treatment to the injured, whereas an emergency has already been declared at all hospitals.