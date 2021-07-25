  • HOMEPAGE
    17 new COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics pushes total to 123

    25.07.2021 [15:12]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    A total of 123 people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to the Tokyo Organizing Committee, COVID-19 was detected in 17 more people who came to the country as part of the Games.

    Among the 17 people who contracted the virus included an athlete from outside of Japan and a person staying in the Olympic district in Tokyo.

    It was noted that 14 of the other 15 people were contract employees serving as part of the tournament.

    Those who caught the virus were put into quarantine.

    With the latest additions, the number of people accredited to the Tokyo Olympics who caught the virus has increased to 123.

