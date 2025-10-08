18 more families relocated to Khanyurdu village in Khojaly district receive house keys

Khojaly, October 8, AZERTAC

A total of 18 families, totaling 69 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in Khojaly district and received the keys to their new homes.

Officials congratulated the residents on their return to their native villages and presented them with the keys to their newly built homes.

So far, 237 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) from 69 families have been resettled in the village of Khanyurdu in the Khojaly district.