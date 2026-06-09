19 Azerbaijani crew members of vessels damaged in the Sea of Azov sent to Azerbaijan
Baku, June 9, AZERTAC
Nineteen Azerbaijani citizens who were crew members of vessels damaged as a result of drone attacks in the Sea of Azov on June 5 have been sent to Azerbaijan.
According to information provided to AZERTAC by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are expected to arrive in the country around noon on June 9.
The Ministry also reported that, as a result of search and rescue operations, the bodies of Gismat Aliyev, born in 1969, and Fuad Orujov, born in 1981, have been recovered.
Following the completion of the relevant procedures, the bodies of four Azerbaijani citizens that have been found, along with two Azerbaijani citizens who remain in the city of Yeysk to accompany them, are expected to be repatriated to Azerbaijan in the coming days.
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