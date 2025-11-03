1 dead, 60 injured after winds topple structure at university party in Brazil

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

At least one person was killed and 60 others were injured early Sunday morning when strong winds and heavy rain knocked over a metal structure at a university party in southeast Brazil's Sao Paulo state, Xinhua reported citing the Civil Defense.

The celebration for medical students in the municipality of Regente Feijo ended in tragedy as gusts of up to 95 kilometers per hour brought down the structure.

Rescue teams from the fire department and military police, and Civil Defense personnel from the city and the neighboring town of Presidente Prudente responded to the accident.

The latest report from Civil Defense identified the victim killed as 47-year-old businessman Marcelo Giglio de Souza, a resident of the neighboring city of Pirapozinho.