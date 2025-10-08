1st Staff Talks organized between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

1st Staff Talks held between Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The 1st Staff Talks between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina were held at the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the Ministry told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, attended by representatives of various departments, the sides identified directions for the development of bilateral cooperation and drafted a plan of bilateral cooperation for 2026.

The participants also delivered presentations on the structure and ongoing reforms of their respective defense ministries.

The meeting expressed confidence that cooperation between the defense institutions of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina would continue to develop successfully and bring mutual benefit.