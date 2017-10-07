    • / SPORTS

    20,000 tickets sold for FC Qarabag vs Atletico Madrid match

    07.10.2017 [19:49]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    20,000 tickets have already been sold for a match between Qarabag Aghdam and Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

    The game will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium at 20:00 Baku time on October 18.

