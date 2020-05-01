2011 Ankara bombing suspect arrested in eastern Turkey
AzerTAg.az
01.05.2020 [13:07]
Baku, May 1, AZERTAC
A PKK terror suspect was arrested in connection with the 2011 car bomb attack in the capital Ankara, which claimed 5 lives, police said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Identified only by the initials I.A., the suspect was captured from his father’s house in eastern Diyarbakir province, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.
The suspect is accused of conducting a car bomb attack in the capital in 2011.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.05.2020 [12:40]
30.04.2020 [16:08]
30.04.2020 [14:16]
30.04.2020 [11:54]
MULTIMEDIA
30.04.2020 [12:09]
30.04.2020 [11:45]
30.04.2020 [10:43]
01.05.2020 [10:50]
01.05.2020 [10:43]
30.04.2020 [13:24]
30.04.2020 [11:21]
01.05.2020 [15:29]
01.05.2020 [13:48]
01.05.2020 [11:57]
01.05.2020 [10:29]
30.04.2020 [12:47]
27.04.2020 [12:47]
23.04.2020 [14:59]
23.04.2020 [13:09]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
30.04.2020 [17:35]
29.04.2020 [19:08]
28.04.2020 [17:35]
27.04.2020 [18:18]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
28.04.2020 [13:35]
25.04.2020 [16:13]
24.04.2020 [12:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note