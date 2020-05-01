2011 Ankara bombing suspect arrested in eastern Turkey

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

A PKK terror suspect was arrested in connection with the 2011 car bomb attack in the capital Ankara, which claimed 5 lives, police said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Identified only by the initials I.A., the suspect was captured from his father’s house in eastern Diyarbakir province, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.

The suspect is accused of conducting a car bomb attack in the capital in 2011.