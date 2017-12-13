    • / SPORTS

    2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix recognised as Race of the Year

    13.12.2017 [17:07]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has been widely recognised as the most exciting and unpredictable race of the season by fans, media and the Paddock. Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, literally clashed on track in one of the most memorable incidents in the sport’s history while the race ended with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo unexpectedly securing a famous win ahead of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas and the youngest rookie to ever secure a spot on the podium, Williams’ 18-year-old Lance Stroll.

    Furthermore, in a recently released analysis by F1’s Tyre suppliers Pirelli, it was revealed that last summer’s race in Baku saw the most amount of overtakes of any Grand Prix in 2017, with 42 passes in total occurring during the most dramatic race of the season. One of those overtakes – Ricciardo’s unbelievable triple pass at Turn 1 - was this weekend voted as the overtake of the year by thousands of global fans in a poll conducted by Formula 1.

    The 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix’s claim to being the race of the year has also been reflected by a wide selection of international media in their end-of-season-awards including:

    Daily Mail – Race of the Year

    The Times – Best Race

    The Guardian – Greatest Moment

    Sky Sports – Race of the Year

    “The Azerbaijan GP. Every year, there's a race that has everything - and usually where you least expect it. Azerbaijan was that race in 2017.”

    Bild am Sonntag – Race of the Year

    “The barge from Vettel, Seven DNF’s, countless crashes, Ricciardo as the unexpected winner and rookie Stroll on the podium – Baku 2017 was the perfect Formula 1 show”

    ViaSat – Best Race

    As Voted by the ViaSat audience.

