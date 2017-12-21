“2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference starts in Baku President Ilham Aliyev attends the opening ceremony of the conference

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

“2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference has kicked off in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the conference.

Co-organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office and the State Committee on Work with Religious Organizations, the conference marks the completion of the “Year of Islamic Solidarity”.

Participants in the conference include state, religious figures and scientists from nearly 40 countries, heads and representatives of eight international organizations, special envoys of heads of states of a number of countries, heads of religious communities, members of governments, general public and parliaments, and representatives of the diplomatic corps. The conference opened with the recitation of ayahs from the Quran.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the conference.