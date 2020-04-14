  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    2020 French Grand Prix set to be postponed

    14.04.2020 [15:42]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    The French Grand Prix is set to be the tenth F1 round to be cancelled or postponed, as measures to contain the spread of coronavirus are extended, according to Motor Sport Magazine.

    Restrictions on events with large crowds in France will continue until mid-July, the French President Emmanuel Macron, said on Monday.

    At the moment, Paul Ricard, near Marseille, is scheduled to host the race on 28 June. Last year, 135,000 spectators attended.

    Formula 1 has raised the prospect of holding some of this season’s grands prix behind closed doors. However, these are still likely to involve the presence of a large group of people, including team staff, officials and marshals, making them difficult to organise when large gatherings are prohibited.

    Almost half of the 22 races planned for 2020 have now been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Monaco has been cancelled but the rest are postponed and Formula 1 has said that it is looking at how to cram as many in to the second half of the year as possible.

    Last week, Ross Brawn said that the season is likely to begin in Europe as early as July, but some races may need to be held without spectators.

    At the moment, the Austrian Grand Prix, on July 5, follows the French race in the calendar, but this may be moved as part of the heavy revisions being mapped out by F1.

    Brawn has suggested that races could be held on three of every four weekends, and the season extended into January if necessary.

    The summer shutdown has already been moved and extended to cover 35 days in April and May, freeing up weekends in August to reschedule more races.

    AZERTAG.AZ :2020 French Grand Prix set to be postponed
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.04.2020 [17:40]
    Barcelona in 'danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay' - President candidate Font
    12.04.2020 [18:00]
    Bach's visit to Japan next month cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
    11.04.2020 [14:51]
    Spanish basketball players unite and donate memorabilia for auction to help Red Cross
    09.04.2020 [13:50]
    MotoGP events in Italy, Catalunya join list of postponed races
    2020 French Grand Prix set to be postponed