    2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships cancelled amidst pandemic

    25.12.2020 [15:33]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    The 2020 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships was canceled amid the COVID-19 resurgence in South Korea, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

    The ITTF executive committee met Monday with representatives from the continents to cancel the championships, originally scheduled to take place in March in Busan, the South Korean southeast port city.

    The competition was already postponed three times this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The daily number of infections here have hovered around 1,000 in recent days, raising the total cases to 51,460 as of midnight Tuesday.

    The ITTF said in a statement that the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships will be held after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, saying it will announce the finalized details of the event in January.

    AZERTAG.AZ :2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships cancelled amidst pandemic
