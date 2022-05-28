2022 UEFA Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final is set to see the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid clash today in Paris as the teams will face each other for Europe's top-tier club title, according to Anadolu Agency.

Champions League record-holders Real Madrid have won this title 13 times, most recently in 2018.

Real Madrid will play their 17th Champions League final, while Liverpool will step on the pitch to play their 10th final in the tournament.

Liverpool bagged the Champions League trophy six times in history. The Reds last won the Champions League in 2019 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the all-English final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Both clubs have met eight times so far. Real Madrid have four wins against Liverpool, while the Reds were handed three wins over the Whites.

One match between the sides ended in a draw.

Real Madrid scored 10 goals, and Liverpool put the ball into the Whites' net eight times.

The 2022 final in Paris will be a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final as Real Madrid previously beat Liverpool 3-1 at Kyiv's Olimpiyskiy to be the champions for the 13th time in Europe's top-tier club tournament.

They last met in the 2021 Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid won 3-1 on aggregate to oust Liverpool in the last eight.

Today’s Champions League final at Paris' Stade de France will start at 1900GMT and French referee Clement Turpin will officiate this season's final.