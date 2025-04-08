2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani wrestlers add six more medals to country’s medal haul

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s female wrestling team captured six medals at the ISF U15 Gymnasiade in Serbia.

Rana Nuriyeva triumphed in the women`s 62kg weight division, claiming the gold medal.

Fidan Babayeva (39kg), Gunel Karimli (50kg) and Simura Abdullayeva (66kg) clinched silvers, while Gulay Khasmammadova (33kg) and Gulnar Agadadashova (42kg) earned bronzes of the tournament.

The number of medals won by the Azerbaijani national team at the Gymnasiade has soared to 33.