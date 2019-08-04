    • / WORLD

    20 killed, 26 wounded at Walmart attack in Texas

    04.08.2019 [11:22]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    A man armed with an assault rifle has opened fire at a packed shopping area in El Paso, in the US state of Texas, killing at least 20 people and wounding 26 others, officials said, according to Al Jazeera.

    Authorities said on Saturday the suspect was arrested outside a Walmart store near the Cielo Vista Mall, eight kilometres from a border checkpoint with Mexico.

    Police confirmed that a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas, was the only person in custody. US media identified the suspect as Patrick Crusius, a white male.

    Authorities said they were working to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested. The "manifesto" includes passages railing against the "Hispanic invasion" of Texas and the author makes clear that he expected to be killed during his attack.

