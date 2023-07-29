20 policemen injured in clashes with BNP activists

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

At least 20 policemen were injured after being attacked by BNP activists during the party's sit-in program — held without permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) — at different entry points of the capital on Saturday, according to AP.

Police arrested at least 90 opposition activists during Saturday's hours-long protest announced by BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from a rally at Naya Paltan on Friday.

BNP has been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to allow the installation of a caretaker government to oversee the next general election.

Earlier in the day, BNP's sit-in program at the key entry points of Dhaka was marred by violence and arson, leaving an unspecified number of people injured. Several vehicles were torched in different areas, including Matuail and Shyamoli, during the clashes between BNP activists and police.

Clashes broke out between BNP leaders, activists and police when the former gathered at several entry points of Dhaka to observe their five-hour sit-in program.