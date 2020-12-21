  • HOMEPAGE
    21st century quality education model - adaptive education at UNEC

    21.12.2020 [16:04]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    According to the agreement signed between the Danish company Area9 Lyceum and UNEC, the training program for adaptive education - engineering has been successfully completed.

    Possibilities of application of adaptive education in Azerbaijan in the corporate sector and UNEC were discussed. Famil Majidli, a young UNEC teacher who was awarded the status of Adaptive Education Engineer by Area9 Lyceum, gave detailed information about the benefits, importance and evaluation of adaptive education. It was emphasized that adaptive education is a method of education that offers a personalized curriculum, gives the effect of an individual tutor, creates conditions for the development of professionals who are aware of their knowledge, confident in the knowledge and skills acquired in education. In the adaptive education model, the individual educational trajectory is formed taking into account the individual characteristics of each student. As a result, 100% mastery of the subject is ensured with twice as little time.

    In developed countries, adaptive education is widely used by holdings and companies to further improve the performance of their employees. In Azerbaijan, too, enterprises can take advantage of this system to upgrade and retrain their employees.

    In the end, taking into account that adaptive education will be introduced for the first time in the country and will significantly improve the quality of education, relevant decisions were made to accelerate work in this direction.

