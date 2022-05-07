22 dead, dozens injured after explosion at historic Havana hotel

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 70 injured after a large explosion ripped through a historic hotel in Havana, the Cuban government has said, according to Al Jazeera.

In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s office said preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was caused by a gas leak.

“In no case was it a bomb or an attack,” he told Reuters news agency as he left the capital’s Calixto Garcia hospital, where many of the injured were treated. ‘It’s just a very unfortunate accident.”

Diaz-Canel, who also visited the site of the explosion, extended his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ loved ones.