2.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in September

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan-BTC main export pipeline transported 2,264,511 tons of Azerbaijani oil in September, 2017, according to SOCAR. In general, 341,864,853 tons of oil have been pumped to BTC since the start of the exploitation until October 1, 2017. In addition, 491,931tons of Turkmen oil were pumped via BTC in September, 2017.

