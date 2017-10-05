    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    2.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in September

    05.10.2017 [13:01]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan-BTC main export pipeline transported 2,264,511 tons of Azerbaijani oil in September, 2017, according to SOCAR.

    In general, 341,864,853 tons of oil have been pumped to BTC since the start of the exploitation until October 1, 2017.

    In addition, 491,931tons of Turkmen oil were pumped via BTC in September, 2017.

    AZERTAG.AZ :2.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in September
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2017 [12:12]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is the only new source of energy for Europe
    05.10.2017 [11:16]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $57.92
    04.10.2017 [15:50]
    French SUEZ expresses interest in cooperating with SOCAR
    04.10.2017 [11:08]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $58.05
    2.2 million tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in September