234 senior members of organized crime groups arrested in international drug operation: Turkish interior minister

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Tuesday announced that 234 senior members of organized crime groups were taken into custody in an international drug operation, according to Anadolu Agency.

Some 225 of the suspects were arrested in Türkiye, while the remaining nine were arrested abroad, Yerlikaya said.

“We have seized assets worth approximately 13 billion liras, including 681 properties, 127 vehicles, shares in 113 companies, and the bank accounts of the suspects, as identified by MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Board),” Yerlikaya said.