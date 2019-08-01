2,510 Azerbaijani nationals work for BP

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the number of BP’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,510 including fixed-term employees, BP Azerbaijan said.

“Since mid-2018, 90 per cent of BP Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of BP in Azerbaijan is 100 percent nationalized. During the first half of the year, ten senior national employees of BP Azerbaijan were appointed to leadership roles in BP’s UK, Iraq, Russia and other offices. BP will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market,” the company added.