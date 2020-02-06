2,534 Azerbaijani nationals work for BP

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

At the end of 2019, the number of BP’s Azerbaijani national employees was 2,534 including fixed-term employees, according to BP Azerbaijan.

“Since mid-2018, 90% of BP Azerbaijan’s professional staff has been nationals. Non-professional staff of BP in Azerbaijan is 100% nationalized.

BP will continue its efforts to optimize its learning and development programmes and will actively participate in public and private sector initiatives contributing to the development of the local talent market.”