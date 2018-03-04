    • / WORLD

    2,612 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Syria op

    04.03.2018 [12:48]

    Baku, March 4, AZERTAC

    At least 2,612 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralized" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria, the Turkish General Staff said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

    According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

    The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

    The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

